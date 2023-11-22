New Tools Launched Meta for Transparent Research on Instagram and Facebook

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has unveiled new tools aimed at providing researchers with enhanced access to data in an effort to support independent research into the social impact of the two platforms. These tools were initially made available in beta access to select researchers a few months ago through a partnership with the Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research at the University of Michigan, allowing the analysis of data in a secure enclave. After receiving feedback on the Meta Content Library and API endpoints, Meta is now ready to release the tools to a broader range of researchers.

This move comes at a time when Meta faces increasing scrutiny from global regulators, particularly in light of concerns over its recommendation algorithms and data capture practices. The European Union, which has some of the most comprehensive data privacy laws in the world, including the General Data Protection Regulation and the Digital Services Act, has been particularly vocal in its scrutiny of Meta. To address these concerns, Meta recently introduced measures to enhance transparency on its social media platforms, enabling European users to disable recommendation algorithms.

The newly launched Meta Content Library and API tools offer researchers comprehensive access to content on both Facebook and Instagram, going beyond any existing research tools developed the company. Meta states that these tools will help the company meet new regulatory requirements on data-sharing providing near real-time access to public content from Pages, Posts, Groups, and Events on Facebook, as well as creator and business accounts on Instagram. Information about the content and interactions, such as reactions, shares, comments, and post views, will also be available.

To ensure ease of use, Meta has designed the library and API endpoints with a user-friendly graphical interface that allows researchers to explore and filter content visually. Researchers can also programmatically import the data into third-party systems using the API. However, access to these tools is restricted to individuals from qualified institutions who are engaged in scientific or public interest research. Interested parties will need to apply for access through third-party partners that securely handle the data for research purposes. One such partner is the Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research, which will provide a secure sandbox called the Social Media Archive Virtual Data Enclave for researchers to effectively analyze the API data.

By releasing these tools at an early stage of development, Meta aims to gather feedback to improve and expand their availability. The company is committed to remaining in compliance with evolving regulatory requirements surrounding data privacy and user involvement in algorithmic decisions on social media platforms.

