Meta Partners with Indian Government to Empower Small Businesses

Tech giant Meta has formed a new partnership with the Indian government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to provide support to small businesses via the popular messaging platform WhatsApp. The collaboration’s main objective is to facilitate conversational commerce experiences connecting buyers and sellers.

Meta plans to integrate its extensive network of business and technical solution providers into the ONDC ecosystem. By incorporating these providers as seller apps, the reach of the businesses they support will expand onto the ONDC network, leading to a significant boost in commerce.

In addition to expanding the reach of small businesses, the partnership includes an educational component. The Meta Small Business Academy aims to digitally upskill 500,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) over the course of five years. The academy offers certifications that equip entrepreneurs and marketers with essential digital marketing skills needed for growth on Meta’s platforms.

One of the key developments resulting from the partnership is the enhancement of Sahayak, ONDC’s WhatsApp chatbot. This will make Sahayak the primary channel for communication between sellers and customers on the ONDC network, streamlining the customer experience.

This collaboration is just one of several partnerships that ONDC has formed recently. They have also entered into discussions with Ola Cabs to provide last-mile delivery services, and have launched the ONDC Official Guide App which supports various stakeholders in multiple Indian languages.

Overall, Meta’s partnership with the Indian government’s ONDC initiative marks an important step in empowering small businesses through the use of digital platforms. By leveraging the extensive capabilities of WhatsApp and equipping entrepreneurs with digital marketing skills, this collaboration has the potential to drive significant growth in the Indian small business sector.