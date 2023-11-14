New Threads App Update Gives Users More Control over Account Deletion

Getty Images

A recent update to the Threads app now allows users to delete their account without impacting their linked Instagram account. Previously, users were frustrated to find that they couldn’t delete their Threads account alone. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced the change in a post on Threads. This update comes as a response to user feedback and dissatisfaction with the inability to fully delete their Threads accounts without also deleting their associated Instagram profiles.

Initially touted as a potential “Twitter-killer”, Threads, the Twitter-like app, struggled to maintain its early success. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of parent-company Meta, revealed that three months after launching in July, Threads had experienced a significant decline in monthly users, dropping more than half to around 100 million.

When the app was first introduced, it was considered a direct competitor to X (formerly known as Twitter), which is owned Elon Musk. However, Threads launched without essential features such as search and direct messaging, which are commonly found on rival platforms. As a result, users criticized the app’s limitations, especially the inability to delete their Threads accounts without also deleting their Instagram accounts.

The new feature, accessible through the settings menu under “Delete or Deactivate Profile,” is a welcomed update that provides users with greater control over their Threads accounts. Previously, the absence of this feature had attracted the attention of regulators. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in the UK specifically called out Meta, stating that users should have the ability to delete their Threads profiles without affecting their Instagram accounts.

In addition to the account deletion feature, users will also soon be able to opt out of automatic sharing of posts to Instagram and Facebook. While this feature initially helped raise awareness for Threads among the billions of users on these platforms, it received mixed feedback from users who desired more control over their content sharing experience.

With these updates, Meta aims to address user concerns, provide greater control and flexibility, and ultimately enhance the user experience on Threads.

FAQ

Can I delete my Threads account without deleting my Instagram account?

Yes, with the recent update to the Threads app, users now have the ability to delete their Threads account while keeping their linked Instagram account.

Why was it initially impossible to delete Threads alone?

Threads launched without essential features and lacked the option to fully delete a Threads account. This decision caused frustration among users who wanted to discontinue their Threads account while maintaining their Instagram presence.

What happens when I delete my Threads account?

Deleting your Threads account removes your profile and associated account information from the app. However, your linked Instagram account remains unaffected and will remain active.

What other updates are coming to Threads?

In addition to account deletion, Threads users will soon have the option to opt out of automatic sharing of posts to Instagram and Facebook. This update gives users more control over their content sharing experience and addresses previous concerns about unwanted automatic sharing.