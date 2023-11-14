The Threads App Introduces New Account Deletion Feature and Opt-Out Option for Automatic Sharing

Getty Images

The Threads app, a Twitter-like platform linked to Instagram, is implementing changes that will give users the ability to delete their Threads account without affecting their associated Instagram account. This update comes after users voiced their frustration over the inability to delete Threads separately.

In a post on Threads, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced the new feature, which will be accessible through the settings menu under the “Delete or Deactivate Profile” section. Previously, users could only deactivate their Threads account, but not delete it, if they wanted to retain their linked Instagram profile.

When Threads first launched, it was heralded as a potential rival to Twitter, however, it struggled to maintain its initial momentum. Within three months of its July release, the app’s user base dwindled over half, with approximately 100 million monthly users reported in October. One of the reasons for this decline was the absence of essential features, like search and direct messages, which were available on competing platforms.

The inability to fully delete a Threads account without also deleting the associated Instagram account garnered criticism and caught the attention of regulators. The UK’s privacy watchdog, the ICO, expressed concern over the lack of a deletion option and emphasized that individuals should have the freedom to delete their Threads profiles and account information without affecting their Instagram usage.

In addition to the account deletion feature, Threads announced that users will soon have the option to opt out of automatic sharing posts to Instagram and Facebook. While this feature allowed Threads to gain visibility among the billions of users on these platforms, it received negative feedback from many users who desired more control over their sharing experience.

With these updates, Threads aims to address user concerns and provide a more user-friendly and customizable platform. By giving users the ability to delete their Threads account independently and opt out of automatic sharing, the app seeks to improve its appeal and regain momentum in the competitive social media landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

