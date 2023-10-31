The Rise of Subscription Models: Meta Introduces Paid Option for Ad-Free Experience

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has taken a significant step in response to mounting pressure from European regulators concerned about user data privacy. Starting November, Meta will offer a subscription-based service for users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland, allowing them to opt-out of targeted ads and data usage for marketing purposes. This move comes after long-standing calls from campaigners to assign a monetary value to users’ personal data, with Meta seemingly heeding their concerns.

To access an ad-free experience and prevent their data from being sold to marketers, EU, EEA, and Swiss users will need to pay €9.99 per month on the web, and €12.99 per month on iOS and Android platforms. However, the higher charges for mobile devices are attributed to the commission imposed Apple and Google on in-app purchases.

The subscription will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts within a user’s Accounts Center, regardless of the platform on which the purchase is made. However, starting March 1, 2024, Meta intends to apply an additional fee of €6 per month on the web, and €8 per month on iOS and Android, for each additional account listed in a user’s Accounts Center.

Meta’s introduction of this subscription model is a direct response to recent rulings from European regulatory bodies, which have exerted pressure on social media companies regarding the use of personal data. The decision to adopt a paid service aims to comply with these regulations and seek explicit consent from EU users before delivering targeted ads.

While the subscription model offers a choice to users, the company’s approach raises some questions about the contradictory nature of these developments. Meta’s strategy now involves charging users for not utilizing their data for marketing purposes, a situation that may contradict the spirit of regulatory rulings.

FAQ:

Q: What is Meta?

A: Meta is the new name for the social media giant formerly known as Facebook.

Q: What subscription options are available for users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland?

A: Users in these regions can pay €9.99 per month on the web, or €12.99 per month on iOS and Android, to enjoy an ad-free experience and prevent their data from being used for marketing purposes.

Q: Why are the charges higher for mobile devices?

A: The additional fees on mobile devices are a result of the commissions imposed Apple and Google on in-app purchases.

Q: Will the subscription cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts?

A: Yes, the subscription will apply to all linked accounts within a user’s Accounts Center.

Q: Is Meta facing any scrutiny related to children’s data?

A: Yes, Meta is expected to face scrutiny regarding its handling of children’s data for marketing purposes under the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act.

Source: Unavailable