New Subscription Option from Meta Raises Questions on Privacy

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has introduced a new subscription option in Europe that allows users to access the platforms without advertisements. This move comes as Meta aims to comply with the European Union’s regulations on user consent for behavioral ads.

Instead of showing targeted ads to users who do not opt-in for behavioral advertising, Meta now offers a subscription model. Users in the European Union, European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland have the choice to pay a monthly fee to use Facebook and Instagram without any ads. However, users who do not opt for the subscription will continue to experience behavioral advertisements as they do currently.

The subscription fees for ad-free usage on these platforms are €120 (approximately $127) per year on the web and €156 (around $160) per year on iOS and Android devices. This marks a significant departure from the traditional business models of online services, where advertisements generate revenue.

Privacy experts and activists have expressed concerns about this new approach. Max Schrems, a prominent privacy expert, argues that fundamental rights should not be for sale. He questions whether future scenarios could include paying for the right to vote or the freedom of speech. Schrems raises concerns about excluding those who cannot afford subscriptions from enjoying these essential rights.

Meta’s introduction of the subscription option aligns with its efforts to seek user consent for behavioral ads, in response to a ruling the Norwegian data protection authority. The authority issued a temporary ban on Meta’s surveillance advertising in Norway and imposed a potential daily fine of one million Norwegian kroner ($89,000) for non-compliance.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has now mandated a ban on the processing of personal data for behavioral advertising without consent. Consent remains the only viable option for Meta to continue using behavioral ads legally. However, doubts have been raised about Meta’s proposed consent solution, particularly its requirement for users who do not consent to pay a fee.

This development could potentially have far-reaching implications for the future of behavioral advertising in the European Union. Privacy experts suggest that Meta’s shift away from behavioral advertising may open the door for other platforms with similar business models to do the same. It remains to be seen how the legal battles between Meta, Google, and other companies, and the European data protection authorities will unfold.

FAQ

1. What is Meta’s new subscription option in Europe?

Meta is offering users in the European Union, European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland the option to pay a monthly fee for an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram.

2. How much does the subscription cost?

The subscription fee is €120 per year on the web and €156 per year on iOS and Android.

3. Why is this a significant departure for online services?

Most online services rely on advertising for revenue, but Meta’s subscription option allows users topass ads paying a fee.

4. What concerns have privacy experts raised?

Privacy experts are concerned that the subscription model may exclude individuals who cannot afford to pay from enjoying essential rights. They also question the legality of Meta’s proposed consent solution.

5. What actions have the European data protection authorities taken?

The Norwegian data protection authority imposed a temporary ban on Meta’s surveillance advertising in Norway, which has now been made permanent the European Data Protection Board for most of Europe.

6. What is the potential impact of Meta’s shift away from behavioral advertising?

Privacy experts suggest that if Meta moves away from behavioral advertising, other platforms with similar business models may follow suit. This could potentially lead to significant changes in the landscape of online advertising in the European Union.