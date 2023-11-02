The Future of Behavioral Advertising in Jeopardy as Meta Introduces Subscription Option

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has ignited a privacy battle with its use of behavioral ads on its platforms. However, there seems to be an end in sight for surveillance advertising in the European Union (EU). Meta recently announced that it will offer users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland the option to pay a monthly subscription to use Facebook and Instagram without any ads.

This move raises an important question: how will Meta obtain user consent for behavioral ads? The answer lies in the introduction of the no-ad subscription option. While people in these regions can continue using the sites for free, they will be subjected to ongoing behavioral advertisements as they currently experience.

The cost of this subscription is significant, with an annual fee of €120 ($127) on the web, or €156 ($160) on iOS and Android. This departure from the traditional model of online services has sparked controversy. Privacy expert and activist Max Schrems expresses concern about the concept of selling fundamental rights. However, he acknowledges that this shift in the realm of data protection rights will likely be battled in court.

Meta’s decision to seek user consent is likely influenced a temporary ban imposed Datatilsynet, the Norwegian data protection authority. This ban prevents Meta from carrying out surveillance advertising on Facebook and Instagram for Norwegian users. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to one million Norwegian kroner ($89,000) per day.

In an effort to make the ban permanent and applicable across the EU/EEA, Datatilsynet has requested a binding decision from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). The EDPB has now imposed a ban on behavioral advertising on Facebook and Instagram, leaving consent as the only viable option for Meta. The ban extends beyond Norway and applies to most of Europe.

While Meta’s proposed consent solution, which includes offering a paid alternative for those who do not consent to behavioral marketing, is being questioned for its legality, privacy experts see this as an opportunity for a greater shift away from behavioral advertising. Contextual or brand advertising could be a viable alternative, with evidence suggesting that they perform better.

The implications of this decision extend beyond Meta, potentially impacting other platforms with a similar business model. Alphabet’s services, news publishers, and e-commerce sites like Amazon may face similar scrutiny and regulation in the future.

While it is too early to predict the ultimate fate of behavioral advertising, the recent developments indicate a growing momentum towards the protection of online privacy in the EU.

