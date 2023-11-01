Facebook and Instagram Introduce Subscription Option for European Users to Remove Ads

In response to its clash with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced its plans today to offer a monthly subscription option for users in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland. This new subscription will enable users to access Facebook and Instagram without any targeted ads.

Under the subscription service, users who opt to pay a monthly fee of €9.99 on the web or €12.99 on iOS and Android will have their information safeguarded and will no longer receive targeted advertising. For users who choose to continue using the services for free, targeted ads will still be displayed.

The initial subscription fee will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March 1, 2024. After that, users will be required to pay an additional fee of €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android for each additional account. This subscription option is exclusively available for individuals aged 18 and above.

Meta emphasized its belief in an ad-supported internet but affirmed its commitment to complying with evolving European regulations. The company acknowledges the concerns raised European regulators and aims to find a balance giving users a choice to subscribe to an ad-free experience.

FAQ:

Q: How much will the subscription cost?

A: The monthly subscription fee for an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram will be €9.99 on the web and €12.99 on iOS and Android.

Q: Will the subscription cover all linked accounts?

A: Yes, the initial subscription fee will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March 1, 2024. After that, additional fees will be required for each additional account.

Q: Is there an age limit for the subscription?

A: The subscription for no ads will be available for individuals aged 18 and above.

Q: Why did Meta introduce the subscription option?

A: Meta introduced the subscription option in response to the GDPR and European regulators’ concerns regarding user data privacy and targeted advertising.

