Meta Introduces Subscription Option for Ad-Free Facebook and Instagram in Europe

In response to the backlash it faced from European regulators due to violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced that it will offer users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland the opportunity to subscribe to an ad-free experience on the platforms.

By opting for the subscription, users will be able to enjoy Facebook and Instagram without targeted advertising while ensuring that their personal information is not used for ad targeting. Users who continue to use the platforms for free will still be subjected to targeted ads.

Meta will be implementing a monthly subscription fee to access the ad-free experience. The price will be €9.99 per month on the web and €12.99 per month on iOS and Android devices, taking into account the fees charged Apple and Google.

The initial subscription will cover all linked accounts until March 1, 2024. After that, users will need to pay an additional fee for each additional account, amounting to €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android.

To comply with European regulations, the subscription option will only be available for individuals aged 18 and above. However, Meta is actively exploring ways to provide teenagers with a responsible ad experience within the evolving regulatory landscape.

Despite its commitment to an ad-supported internet, Meta acknowledges the importance of complying with European regulations and respects their purpose. The company was fined $1.3 billion the EU in May for transferring user data in Europe to servers in the U.S. without proper consent.

Meta emphasizes that this subscription option aligns with the European Court of Justice’s recognition of a subscription model as a valid form of consent for an ad-funded service. In August, Meta had already announced its intention to transition users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland to the “consent” legal basis for processing data collected on its platforms for advertising purposes.

As the EU introduces the Digital Markets Act (DMA) to address the behavior of large online platforms, Meta is adapting to evolving regulatory requirements and aims to continue serving all users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland while respecting their privacy rights.

