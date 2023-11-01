Facebook and Instagram Offer Subscription Option to European Users for Ad-Free Experience

In a move to comply with European data protection regulations, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced today that it will be introducing a monthly subscription option for users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland. By subscribing, users will have the choice to enjoy an ad-free experience while ensuring that their personal information will not be utilized for targeted advertising.

The subscription fee will be €9.99 per month for web users and €12.99 per month for iOS and Android users. These prices take into account the fees charged Apple and Google for in-app purchases. The initial subscription fee will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March 1, 2024. After that, an additional fee of €6 per month for web users and €8 per month for iOS and Android users will be required for each additional account.

It’s important to note that this subscription option will only be available to users who are 18 years old and above. Meta is actively exploring options to provide teenagers with an ad experience that is useful and responsible, taking into account the evolving regulatory landscape.

Meta emphasizes that it firmly believes in an ad-supported internet but is committed to complying with evolving European regulations. The company aims to respect the spirit and purpose of these regulations, as it has faced repercussions in the past. In May, Meta was fined $1.3 billion the EU for violating data privacy rules related to the transfer of user data from Europe to the U.S.

By introducing the subscription model for an ad-free experience, Meta aims to balance the requirements set European regulators without compromising on user choice. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has recognized the validity of a subscription-based consent model for an ad-funded service.

Meta highlights that this decision is part of its ongoing effort to adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe, including the interpretation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) the Irish Data Protection Commission and the upcoming Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA aims to ensure fair behavior from online platforms acting as “gatekeepers” in digital markets.

Overall, this new subscription option provides European users with the opportunity to enjoy a personalized and ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram while aligning with European data protection regulations.

