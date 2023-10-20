Meta Extends Option to Block Data Collection on Instagram

Meta, the American multinational technology conglomerate, has expanded its data privacy options to Instagram, its popular photo and video sharing application. Previously, this option was only available on Facebook. With its new tool, “Activity Off-Meta Technologies”, Meta now allows users to manage how information from other businesses is linked to their personal Facebook and Instagram accounts. Users can review, disconnect, or clear their entire data from these accounts.

In addition to this, Meta-owned Instagram has introduced a “Transfer your Information” feature. This feature assists users in transferring their data, including photos and videos, to other services. It aims to make it easier for users to share their memories across platforms.

To further enhance user control over their data, Meta has streamlined the “Download your Information” and “Access Your Information” sections into one unified page for Instagram. This consolidation simplifies the process for users to access and manage the data associated with their Instagram account.

In response to European Union regulations that could limit its ability to personalize ads without user consent, Meta is considering introducing ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe. The proposed plans are aimed at providing users with a choice between a free, ad-supported plan and a paid subscription. Implementing a paid subscription option could help Meta comply with regulations while minimizing the impact on its ad business.

While specific pricing plans have been discussed, the most feasible option is a 10 euro ($10.49) per month plan, according to sources familiar with the matter. The implementation of these ad-free subscription plans is expected in the coming months.

Overall, these developments reflect Meta’s efforts to address data privacy concerns and comply with regulations while providing users with greater control over their online experiences.

