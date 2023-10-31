The NBA Takes Virtual Reality to New Heights with Meta Platforms

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is embracing the world of virtual reality (VR) thanks to its collaboration with Meta Platforms. Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, has introduced VR sports matches for NBA fans using their Meta Quest mixed reality headsets, providing an immersive and interactive viewing experience.

Through the official VR partner for the NBA, fans can now enjoy live games with 180-degree video, enabling them to feel as though they are right in the middle of the action. In addition, the Meta Quest offers on-demand access to seasonal games and content via Xtadium and the NBA Arena on Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse platform.

Xtadium, the host platform for the NBA, also features games for other major sports organizations such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the National Association for Stock Car Racing (NASCAR), and DAZN, a UK sports streaming platform. With the latest partnership, Xtadium will be streaming all 52 NBA games, while Horizon Worlds will provide viewers with a stunning 180-degree cinematographic experience.

The NBA Arena on Horizon Worlds, set to relaunch on November 17, will introduce exciting new features designed to build online communities for sports enthusiasts. This NBA-themed metaverse space will not only offer rewards and exclusive immersive content but also provide fans with the ability to purchase their favorite team’s sports clothing as wearables for their avatars. Fans can share these experiences with their friends and followers across Meta Platforms Family of Apps, including Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

To enrich the viewing experience, Meta Quest users can take advantage of technologies from Xtadium. Multi-Game Mode allows users to watch up to eight matches simultaneously, while the platform provides player statistics, social media reactions, and other immersive content. Attendees can gather in private party rooms within the virtual world, where they can watch the games together as their avatars.

With the groundbreaking passthrough feature on the Meta Quest 3 headset, spectators can take quick breaks without removing their headsets, seamlessly switching between 180-degree film and 2D matches through a virtual screen.

The future looks promising for NBA fans eager to experience games like never before, with the schedule of streamed games already available on both Xtadium and Horizon Worlds. Be prepared to witness thrilling matchups between your favorite teams and explore the limitless possibilities of the virtual sports realm.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Meta Platforms?

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, is a leading technology company that focuses on establishing connections, promoting communities, and delivering cutting-edge technologies to enhance people’s digital experiences.

How can I watch NBA games in virtual reality?

To watch NBA games in virtual reality, you can use the Meta Quest mixed reality headset, the official VR partner for the NBA. Through the Xtadium app and the NBA Arena on Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse platform, you can enjoy live games with 180-degree video and access on-demand seasonal games and content.

What other sports can I watch on Xtadium?

Xtadium hosts games for various sports organizations, including the NBA, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the National Association for Stock Car Racing (NASCAR), and DAZN, a UK sports streaming platform.

Can I interact with other fans while watching NBA games in virtual reality?

Yes, Meta Platforms provides interactive features for fans watching NBA games in virtual reality. Within the NBA Arena on Horizon Worlds, you can join online communities, share experiences, and even purchase sports clothing as wearables for your avatar. Private party rooms are also available for viewers to watch the games together with their friends and fellow fans.

Which Meta Quest headset supports the passthrough feature?

The groundbreaking passthrough feature is available on the Meta Quest 3 headset. It enables users to take breaks during the game without taking off their headsets, while also allowing them to seamlessly switch between 180-degree film and 2D matches via a virtual screen.