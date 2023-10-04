Suspicious Activity Detected: What You Need to Know

Summary: If you receive a notification stating that suspicious activity has been detected on your TipRanks account, it’s important to understand what this means and what actions you can take to resolve the issue. Suspicious activity can include exceeding the allowed page views on a specific page type within 24 hours or using automated tools like bots or crawlers. In most cases, your account will be automatically reactivated within 24 hours, but if the issue persists, it’s advisable to contact TipRanks for assistance.

Suspicious activity notifications are designed to ensure the security and integrity of the TipRanks platform. When such activity is detected, it is flagged as a violation of the platform’s Terms of Use. Exceeding the permitted number of page views or utilizing automated tools can have a negative impact on the user experience and data integrity.

If you receive a notification regarding suspicious activity on your TipRanks account, it’s essential not to panic. In most cases, the account will be reactivated automatically within 24 hours, allowing you to resume using the platform as usual. However, if you find that your account remains disabled even after the designated time period, it is recommended to contact TipRanks’ support team for further assistance.

To reactivate your account, you may need to provide additional information to verify your identity and ensure that you are the legitimate account holder. This is a necessary step in preventing unauthorized access and protecting the platform’s users.

In conclusion, if you receive a suspicious activity notification on your TipRanks account, it is essential to take appropriate actions to resolve the issue. Familiarize yourself with the platform’s Terms of Use to avoid inadvertently violating them and triggering such notifications. If your account remains disabled, contact TipRanks for assistance in reactivating it promptly.

