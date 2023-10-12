Suspicious Activity Detected: Understanding the Terms of Use Violation on TipRanks

Summary: Your TipRanks account has been flagged due to suspicious activity that violates the platform’s Terms of Use. This article explains the different types of activities that may trigger such alerts and provides information on account reactivation.

TipRanks, an online platform for investment research, recently detected suspicious activity on your account. This activity is considered a violation of TipRanks’ Terms of Use and could involve various actions that infringe upon the platform’s guidelines.

Examples of suspicious activity include exceeding 80 page views of a specific page type within a 24-hour period or engaging in actions using bots, crawlers, or other scraping tools. Such activities can compromise the integrity of the platform and disrupt its functioning.

In most cases, TipRanks automatically reactivates disabled accounts within 24 hours. This means that if your account was temporarily disabled due to suspicious activity, it should be automatically reactivated after the designated time frame.

However, if your account remains disabled even after 24 hours, it is recommended to reach out to TipRanks support for assistance in reactivating your account. They will guide you through the necessary steps to regain access to your account and address any concerns or questions you may have.

It is important to remember that TipRanks has a responsibility to ensure the safety, integrity, and fair usage of its platform. The detection of suspicious activity is part of their ongoing efforts to protect user accounts and maintain a positive user experience for all investors.

If you have any doubts or require further information about the Terms of Use or specific actions that may be considered suspicious, contacting TipRanks support is the best course of action. They will be happy to clarify any queries and provide guidance on how to utilize the platform within its intended parameters.

Definitions:

Terms of Use: A set of rules and guidelines established a platform or service provider that users agree to abide when using the platform.

