European Regulators Demand More Information from Meta Platforms regarding Child Safety Measures on Instagram

European tech regulators are urging Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram, to provide further details on the steps taken to address child sexual abuse material on their popular photo and video sharing app. The company has until December 22nd to meet this demand; otherwise, it could face a formal investigation under the new European Union (EU) online content rules.

The European Commission initially reached out to Meta Platforms in October, requesting information on the measures being implemented to combat the spread of terrorist and violent content. A follow-up request was made last month, specifically regarding the protection of minors. In a statement regarding the latest inquiry, the European Commission has also asked for information about Instagram’s recommender system and how potentially harmful content is amplified.

These information requests stem from the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which imposes stricter regulations on tech giants, compelling them to proactively monitor and remove illegal or harmful content from their platforms. Non-compliance with such requests may result in the initiation of a formal investigation and potential fines.

It’s worth noting that other prominent companies have also received similar information requests, including Chinese conglomerate ByteDance’s TikTok and Elon Musk’s social media platform, X.

The European regulators’ push for more transparency and accountability highlights the growing concern over child safety and the spread of harmful content on popular online platforms. By strengthening regulations and urging companies to take more proactive measures, regulators aim to protect vulnerable users and maintain a safer online environment for all.