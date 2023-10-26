AI Training Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Use of Pirated Ebooks Tech Giants

Major tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Bloomberg, are facing a class action lawsuit that alleges they knowingly used pirated ebooks to train their large language models (LLMs). Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and a group of authors, including David Kinnaman, Tsh Oxenreider, Lysa Terkeurst, and John Blase, along with the Relevate Group, have filed the lawsuit in New York federal court.

The plaintiffs claim that Meta, Microsoft, and Bloomberg trained their LLMs using a dataset provided EleutherAI, which allegedly contained information scraped from around 183,000 pirated ebooks. The lawsuit asserts that the tech giants were fully aware that the datasets they used for training their LLMs were unlawfully obtained from copyrighted works.

The AI training class action lawsuit accuses Meta, Microsoft, and Bloomberg of deliberately training their LLMs using pirated and stolen works in order to profit from them. According to the complaint, the defendants did not seek or obtain licenses to use the copyrighted works found in the dataset named “Books3,” and were aware that the responsible parties behind Books3 were not authorized to distribute those works.

The plaintiffs argue that Microsoft and Meta used Books3 to train their LLaMa language model, while Bloomberg utilized it for training its BloombergGPT LLM. The lawsuit accuses Meta, Microsoft, Bloomberg, and EleutherAI of various violations, including unjust enrichment, negligence, conversion, vicarious and direct copyright infringement, and violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Huckabee, the group of authors, and the Relevate Group are seeking to represent a nationwide class of individuals who own US copyrights in any work that was used as training data for Meta, Microsoft, and Bloomberg’s LLMs since October 2020. They demand a jury trial and are requesting declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as statutory, punitive, and other damages for themselves and all members of the class.

FAQ:

Q: Who filed the class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Bloomberg, Microsoft, and The EleutherAI Institute?

A: Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, authors David Kinnaman, Tsh Oxenreider, Lysa Terkeurst, John Blase, and the Relevate Group.

Q: What is the lawsuit alleging?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Meta, Microsoft, and Bloomberg used pirated ebooks to train their large language models.

Q: Where was the class action lawsuit filed?

A: The lawsuit was filed in New York federal court.

Q: What is EleutherAI?

A: EleutherAI is an organization that provided the dataset allegedly containing information scraped from pirated ebooks.

Q: What are the plaintiffs seeking?

A: The plaintiffs are seeking to represent a nationwide class and are requesting declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as various damages.