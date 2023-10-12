How Generative AI Projects Are Impacting the Travel Industry

Generative AI chatbots have been causing a buzz in the travel industry since their introduction. However, it’s only now that big tech companies are starting to reveal more about their generative AI projects, shedding light on the potential impact on the travel sector.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently made its platform, Amazon Bedrock, available to help travel companies build AI tools without the need for coding. This allows smaller companies to participate in the AI trend without making a significant investment. For example, travel companies can create virtual agents to complete tasks like booking travel. The platform also enables access to generative AI technologies made other companies.

Meta has released a generative AI chatbot, Meta AI, on popular messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. The chatbot uses Meta’s proprietary generative AI model to answer travel-related questions and assist with trip planning and booking. Meta AI can provide options for group outings, create digital badges, and more. This integration with popular messaging services gives Meta the opportunity to delve deeper into travel booking territory.

Microsoft has partnered with Amadeus, a travel booking platform, to offer conversational travel booking through Microsoft 365 Chat. Users can utilize conversational prompts to plan and complete corporate travel bookings within the same chat platform. The partnership also includes an AI-powered chatbot designed to assist with pre, during, and post-trip tasks while ensuring compliance with employers’ policies.

These developments signify a potential shift towards personalized customer service in the travel industry, with AI playing a vital role. While there are still challenges to overcome, such as building a foundation of accessible and relevant data, these generative AI projects open up exciting possibilities for travel companies to enhance their customer experiences.

