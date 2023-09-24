Meta to Launch AI Chatbots with Personalities

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly planning to launch AI chatbots with distinct personalities. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company has been developing these chatbots as a way to engage younger users. The chatbots are currently being tested internally employees and are designed to drive user engagement rather than perform specific tasks, although some bots may have productivity-related functionalities.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about Meta’s plans to create chatbots with personalities. In June, a leaked screenshot revealed an intro feature for an “AI Chat” option within Instagram that would allow users to select one of 30 AI personalities to interact with.

The chatbots have unique names and personas. For example, there’s a bot called “Bob the robot,” described as a sassy character similar to Bender from Futurama. Another chatbot is named “Alvin the Alien,” and there’s even one with a misogynistic personality named Gavin.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously stated that the company is interested in creating “delightful experiences” with chatbots. He mentioned that in the short term, the focus will be on building creative and expressive tools, while in the long term, the goal is to develop AI personas that can assist people in various ways.

If the launch goes ahead as planned, Meta’s chatbots will join Snapchat’s “My AI” chatbot, which was introduced earlier this year. Meta is expected to announce the chatbots during the Meta Connect conference, which starts this week.

