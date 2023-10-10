Meta Quest 3 Shipment Date Revealed: A Glimpse into the Future of AR/VR

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently announced the shipment date for its highly anticipated Meta Quest 3 VR headset. While enthusiasts eagerly await its arrival, the company also surprised viewers during its livestream unveiling a second generation of Ray-Ban-branded Smart Glasses.

But what exactly defines a pair of smart glasses? Are they simply a fashion accessory or do they offer advanced technological features? In the case of Meta’s Smart Glasses collaboration with Ray-Ban, some may argue that the term “smart” is somewhat overblown.

These glasses are primarily aimed at influencers and come equipped with a built-in camera that allows for livestreaming to popular social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. They also offer basic multitasking capabilities like taking calls. While they may not be considered as “dumb” glasses, the comparison to smartphones reveals a clear distinction in smartness.

However, there is hope for the future. Technology journalist Mark Gurman suggests that Meta may significantly enhance these smart glasses in the next iteration, potentially incorporating displays into the glasses themselves. Leaked XR hardware roadmaps seem to support this idea, making enthusiasts optimistic about a truly intelligent version of the glasses 2025.

This future iteration could open up a world of augmented reality (AR) opportunities. Imagine having information displayed right in front of your eyes or being able to interact with virtual elements seamlessly throughout the day. Of course, this would require individuals to embrace the idea of wearing Meta-branded tech for extended periods.

Currently, there is limited information available about these future smart glasses. However, Meta has been gravitating towards early reveals in recent times, so it is likely that more details will surface in the coming months. AR/VR enthusiasts eagerly await news about these potentially groundbreaking devices, as they have the potential to revolutionize the way we perceive and interact with technology.

