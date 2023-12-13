New Mexico Attorney General Accuses Meta of Deleting Accounts Amid Child Sexual Abuse Investigation

The New Mexico Attorney General’s office has made accusations against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, in a recent lawsuit. The lawsuit claims that Meta shut down the accounts that were being used the Attorney General’s office to investigate alleged child sexual abuse on the platforms. According to a motion filed the Attorney General’s office, they are requesting a judge to order Meta not to delete any information or data associated with the test accounts.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta has created a “breeding ground” for child predators on Facebook and Instagram. It claims that the platforms expose young users to sexual content and make it possible for adult users to contact children they do not know. As part of their investigation, the Attorney General’s office created sample Instagram accounts registered to minors as young as 12 years old. These accounts were able to search for and access explicit sexual or self-harm content.

Furthermore, the complaint states that investigators identified numerous accounts sharing sexualized images of children, including photos of young girls in lingerie and images suggesting that children were engaged in sexual activity.

Meta has strongly denied these claims and stated that they employ sophisticated technology, child safety experts, and report content to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to combat predators on their platforms.

The Attorney General’s office is concerned that Meta may delete data from the test accounts, hindering their case. The office was notified that the test accounts were disabled Meta one day after the lawsuit was filed. The filing states that the State believes disabling the accounts is equivalent to deleting them and seeks a court order to prevent the loss of critical evidence.

This case is just one example of the increasing scrutiny that Meta and other social media companies face regarding their impact on young users. Meta has faced lawsuits related to youth mental health, child safety, and privacy, with various school districts and state attorneys general taking legal action. Meta has consistently denied claims that their platforms put children at risk.

CNN has reached out to Meta for a response to the Attorney General’s filing.