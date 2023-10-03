Meta Platforms Plans Ad-Free Subscription for Instagram and Facebook Users in Europe

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is reportedly working on introducing ad-free subscription plans for users in Europe. This move comes as a response to European Union regulations that could limit Meta’s ability to personalize ads without user consent, potentially affecting its main source of revenue.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Meta has been discussing various pricing plans, with a €10 ($10.49) per month subscription being the most feasible option. The implementation of this subscription plan is expected in the coming months.

By offering a choice between a free, ad-supported plan and a paid subscription, Meta aims to give users the option to opt for personalized ads or an ad-free experience. This approach could help Meta comply with the evolving regulations while still protecting its ad business.

Comparing the potential subscription price, Netflix charges €7.99 for a basic plan, YouTube Premium costs around €12, and Spotify’s Premium service is priced at approximately €11. However, on mobile devices, the price for a single account would be higher (around €13) due to commissions charged Apple’s and Google’s app stores.

Earlier this year, Meta was fined €390 million Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner for using the “contract” legal basis to send targeted ads. Following the fine, Meta announced its intention to ask users in the EU for their consent before allowing businesses to target ads, in line with evolving regulatory requirements.

A spokesperson for Meta stated that the company believes in “free services which are supported personalized ads” but is exploring options to ensure compliance with regulations. Meta Platforms has not provided further information about the ad-free subscription plans.

