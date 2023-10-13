Meta Opens Up Instagram’s “Sharing to Reels” Feature to All Developers

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) is providing developers with new opportunities making its “Sharing to Reels” feature on Instagram available to all developers. This move allows developers and content creators to seamlessly connect their apps to Instagram’s dynamic Reels platform, revolutionize content sharing, and increase brand awareness on a global scale.

Initially, Meta conducted trials of “Sharing to Reels” on Instagram, enabling users to easily share video content directly to Instagram Reels from their favorite apps. The trial phase involved handpicked apps such as Smule, Videoleap, Reface, and others, but Meta aimed for a broader scope of participation from the developer community.

Now, Meta has officially opened the doors, making Sharing to Reels accessible to all developers. As Reels continues to gain popularity as Instagram’s fastest-growing content format, this integration empowers users to effortlessly share short-form videos from third-party apps directly to Instagram Reels. By integrating the feature, third-party apps will include a Reels button, streamlining the video-sharing process for users with just a single tap.

This move Meta follows TikTok’s developer-focused feature, Direct Post, which simplifies the process of publishing videos from third-party apps to the TikTok platform. Meta aims to leverage third-party apps to generate more content for Instagram Reels and compete with TikTok’s dominance in the short-form video space.

While Meta hasn’t announced additional partners yet, the company welcomes interested developers to explore the potential of Sharing to Reels. This feature offers new avenues for engaging with users and increasing brand visibility. It allows developers to propel their apps into the spotlight and revolutionize content sharing on Instagram.

Sharing to Reels opens a world of possibilities for developers and content creators. Meta’s David Horn notes that it can lead to increased brand awareness and organic traffic. For example, the music app Smule experienced a significant 150% increase in sharing activity on both Facebook and Instagram after integrating Sharing to Reels. Users appreciate the convenience of directly sharing content to Instagram Reels, saving them time and making the sharing process more accessible.

Furthermore, Horn explains that apps utilizing Sharing to Reels will reach a wider audience through public recommendations on the Reels and Explore tabs. This feature offers developers a hassle-free integration and facilitates the exploration of their content new users.

Overall, Sharing to Reels on Instagram emerges as a pivotal tool for developers. It not only expands their app’s reach but also enhances brand visibility and revolutionizes content sharing in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

