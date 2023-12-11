New Encryption Feature Rolled Out Meta for Enhanced Privacy

Meta has announced the rollout of new end-to-end encryption for calls and messages on its Facebook and Messenger platforms. The encryption ensures that only the sender and recipient can access and decipher messages, providing enhanced privacy and security. Messenger head Loredana Crisan stated that encrypted chats, previously an optional feature, will now become the standard for all users.

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously made a commitment in 2019 to bring end-to-end encryption to the company’s platforms. This promise followed a series of scandals involving data breaches and unauthorized access to user information, including the Cambridge Analytica incident. Recent scrutiny has again fallen on Meta after Nebraska investigators accessed private Facebook messages during an investigation into an abortion case that violated state regulations.

The introduction of end-to-end encryption aims to protect users from hackers, fraudsters, and criminals. However, critics of encryption, including law enforcement and a Meta report released in 2022, highlight potential risks associated with this feature. Concerns include the misuse of privacy for illegal activities such as child exploitation, human trafficking, and hate speech.

Internet Watch Foundation CEO Susie Hargreaves expressed concerns about the potential impact on victims of sexual abuse, urging Meta to prioritize the detection and prevention of harmful content on its platforms. Hargreaves acknowledged Meta’s existing efforts in detecting child sexual abuse material and urged the company to continue these vital protection measures.

While the new features are available immediately, the rollout of the privacy feature to all users may take some time, according to Crisan. Meta aims to ensure a secure and seamless transition for its users while prioritizing their privacy and safety.