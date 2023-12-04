META Platforms Denied Appeal in Securities Fraud Suit

The Ninth Circuit Appeals Court has denied Meta Platforms Inc.’s appeal for a rehearing in a securities fraud lawsuit related to the data-harvesting scandals involving political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and other apps. The lawsuit was initially filed against Facebook Inc., but Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has been named as a defendant in the case.

The three judges who previously revived some of the claims have also rejected the request to rehear the case themselves. However, Judge Patrick J. Bumatay, one of the panel members who dissented from the decision to allow the investors to proceed, voted in favor of a rehearing en banc, which would involve the full appeals court considering the case.

The investors originally brought the lawsuit in 2018, alleging that Facebook and its executives misled users assuring them that third parties would not have access to their data. The scandals surrounding Cambridge Analytica and other apps revealed that user data was in fact being harvested without consent or knowledge.

While Meta Platforms had hoped that a fresh look at the case the full appeals court would lead to a different outcome, their request for a rehearing has been denied. This decision means that the securities fraud suit will proceed and Meta Platforms will have to continue to defend themselves against the allegations made the investors.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is securities fraud?

Securities fraud refers to deceptive practices in the financial markets that induce investors to make investment decisions based on false or misleading information. It involves the misrepresentation of financial information, manipulation of stock prices, insider trading, or other fraudulent activities.

What is data-harvesting?

Data-harvesting is the process of collecting and extracting large amounts of data, usually from online sources, for various purposes such as analysis, marketing, or research. It often involves the use of automated techniques or tools to gather data from websites, social media platforms, or other digital platforms.

What is Cambridge Analytica?

Cambridge Analytica was a political consulting firm that gained significant attention in 2018 due to its involvement in a massive data privacy scandal. The firm was accused of harvesting personal data from millions of Facebook users without their consent for political advertising purposes. The scandal led to increased scrutiny of data privacy practices tech companies and regulatory changes in many jurisdictions.