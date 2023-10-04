Meta’s Reality Labs Division to Face Layoffs as the Company Struggles to Develop Custom Chipsets

Meta, the parent company of popular platforms WhatsApp and Instagram, is reportedly planning to conduct layoffs within its Reality Labs division. This team is responsible for designing custom chipsets for Meta’s devices. According to Reuters, employees have already been notified about the upcoming job cuts through the company’s professional networking platform. The layoffs are expected to occur on Wednesday.

Although Meta has not officially confirmed these layoffs, the implications could be significant, especially for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious plans of creating augmented and virtual reality products that will unlock the potential of the “metaverse.” This includes the development of groundbreaking AR glasses that aim to transform our interaction with technology.

The affected division, known as the Facebook Agile Silicon Team (FAST), consists of approximately 600 employees. Their primary focus has been on developing custom chips to improve the performance and efficiency of Meta’s devices, giving them a competitive edge in the AR/VR market. However, Meta has faced challenges in producing these chips internally and has instead relied on chipmaker Qualcomm for manufacturing.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg mentioned that most of the company’s layoffs would occur in the spring but acknowledged that changes might continue throughout the year. The anticipated restructuring of the FAST division was already expected following the appointment of a new executive to lead the unit.

In addition to the layoffs in the Reality Labs division, Meta has also faced obstacles within another chip-making unit that specializes in artificial intelligence work. The executive in charge recently announced her departure, but a successor has been appointed to continue the effort.

Currently, Meta offers mixed reality headsets such as the Quest and smart glasses developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban. These devices can stream video and interact with wearers through an AI virtual assistant. Meta recently unveiled new versions of its smart glasses and Quest headset at its annual Connect conference.

The company is also working on technologically advanced AR glasses with a simple design similar to regular eyeglasses. These glasses will be complemented associated smartwatches, with the first version expected to be completed next year. However, Meta initially plans for limited availability to consumers.

