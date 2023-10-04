Meta Reportedly Planning Layoffs in Reality Labs Division

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is facing potential layoffs in its Reality Labs division, according to sources. Employees were notified of the upcoming job cuts through an internal post on Meta’s discussion forum Workplace, stirring concerns about the future of Mark Zuckerberg’s augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) ambitions.

The silicon unit responsible for the layoffs, known as Facebook Agile Silicon Team (FAST), currently has around 600 employees. The reduction in workforce could pose challenges to Meta’s $10 billion investment plan for the metaverse, a virtual reality space that the company is heavily relying on for future growth.

However, Meta has been struggling to manufacture chips for its AR/VR headsets that can rival those produced third-party providers. The company’s Reality Labs division reported operating losses of $13.7 billion in 2022, dealing a significant blow to Meta’s AR/VR and Metaverse initiatives.

The latest financial reports show that the revenue within the Reality Labs segment for the fourth quarter was $727 million, a decline of 17% attributed to lower sales of the Quest 2 headset. Internal documents revealed concerns within the company regarding the metaverse project, citing issues such as technical glitches, lack of user interest, and a lack of clarity on what it will take for the project to succeed.

Meta’s heavy focus on the metaverse, however, has faced criticism from long-term investors. Last year, Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner urged the company to reduce spending on the metaverse in order to regain its momentum. There also appears to be confusion among people about what exactly the metaverse entails.

Despite these challenges, Meta recently launched the Quest 3 mixed reality headset, boasting a 30% improvement in visual resolution and 40% louder audio range compared to its predecessor, the Quest 2.

As the layoffs loom in Meta’s Reality Labs division, the company faces the task of re-evaluating its strategies and addressing the issues holding back the realization of its AR/VR and Metaverse goals.

