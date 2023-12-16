New Social Media Platform Threads Available Throughout EU

After overcoming regulatory hurdles imposed the Digital Markets Act, Threads, the social media platform owned Meta, is now accessible to users across the European Union. The launch has been accompanied new features on the site, including the option to browse Threads without the need for a profile. While an account is still required for any content interaction, users now have the ability to delete their Threads account independently of Instagram.

Recent months have seen an increase in activity on the site, fueled in part the controversy surrounding Elon Musk’s X. As numerous companies pulled their advertising from X and ceased posting altogether, Threads experienced a surge in usage. This shift in the social media landscape has led some users to search for alternatives to Twitter, while others remain content with the existing platforms.

In line with its initial plans, Threads is currently testing its integration with the fediverse, specifically with platforms like Mastodon that utilize the ActivityPub protocol. Although only a limited number of Threads user accounts are currently visible on Mastodon, this marks the beginning of the promised integration. Notably, these accounts display the @threads.net instance and lack comprehensive profile information, as visibility depends on the specific Mastodon instance. Meta’s ownership and management of the Threads instance has led some Mastodon instances to suspend its visibility.

As Threads continues to evolve and X undergoes significant changes under the leadership of Elon Musk, the social media landscape is evolving rapidly. Time will tell whether users will embrace Threads as a Twitter alternative or find satisfaction with the existing array of platforms.