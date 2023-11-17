Meta Expands into Enterprise VR with Quest For Business

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Oculus, has officially launched its new business program, Quest For Business. This program offers comprehensive device management features for enterprise virtual reality (VR) users. Although Facebook previously had a business platform called Oculus For Business, Meta has decided to replace it with Quest For Business.

Quest For Business provides support for Quest 2, Quest Pro, and the latest Quest 3 devices, all available at the same price as the consumer versions. In addition to the devices, users can subscribe to two tiers of service. Individual Mode, which costs $15 per month per headset, allows each user to have their own Meta account and full access to the Quest Store. This mode is recommended for remote collaboration, creativity, and design, where headsets are provided to employees like laptops. Individual Mode also supports popular enterprise user management platforms such as Microsoft InTune, VMware Workspace ONE, and Ivanti UEM.

In contrast, Shared Mode is ideal for employee training or mass demonstrations at trade shows. The headset is streamlined with limited available apps, and settings are pre-configured. Instead of signing in with an individual account, users will use a per-session PIN code provided the administrator. Shared Mode is managed through Meta’s Admin Center and does not support external user management systems.

Administrators can efficiently set up headsets in bulk using the Device Manager interface on a PC. Remote updates, installation of Wi-Fi certificates, and full device resets can also be easily performed administrators.

To cater to businesses, Meta offers dedicated ticket-based support with a service level agreement (SLA) of 24 hours. For even faster assistance, businesses have the option to subscribe to “Support Plus,” which guarantees an SLA of 4 hours and is available even during weekends.

As Meta enters the enterprise VR market, it will face competition from established players such as HTC with Vive Focus 3 and ByteDance with Pico 4 Enterprise, both of which have a strong foothold in this space. However, with its latest Quest 3 headset and the comprehensive features of the Quest For Business program, Meta aims to gain traction and challenge the existing leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Quest For Business?

Quest For Business is Meta’s new program that provides mass device management features for enterprise VR users.

2. What are the subscription options for Quest For Business?

There are two subscription options available: Individual Mode, priced at $15 per month per headset, and Shared Mode, priced at $24 per month per headset.

3. What is the difference between Individual Mode and Shared Mode?

In Individual Mode, each headset is for a specific person with their own Meta account and full access to the Quest Store. Shared Mode offers a streamlined system interface with limited apps, and users do not sign in with individual accounts but instead use a per-session PIN code provided the administrator.

4. Can administrators manage headsets remotely?

Yes, administrators can perform bulk setup, remote updates, installation of Wi-Fi certificates, and full device resets using the Device Manager interface on a PC.

5. Does Meta offer support for businesses?

Yes, Meta provides dedicated ticket-based support for businesses with a 24-hour service level agreement (SLA). Additionally, businesses can opt for “Support Plus” for even faster assistance with a 4-hour SLA available during weekends for an additional fee.