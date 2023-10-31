Meta Announces Ad-Free Subscription Option for European Users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled plans to introduce an ad-free subscription option for users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. The move is in response to evolving data protection regulations in the region. The subscription, priced at €9.99/month on the web and €12.99/month on iOS and Android, is set to officially launch next month.

The introduction of the ad-free subscription comes after Meta received a €390 million fine earlier this year for violating Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation. The Irish Data Protection Commission found that users had no choice but to accept the terms of service, thereby giving consent for targeted advertising based on their online activities. In an effort to rectify this, Meta plans to adopt a consent-based approach that allows users to opt out of behavioral advertising practices.

Under the new subscription model, users can choose to either continue using the personalized services for free with ads or subscribe to the ad-free version. While subscribed, users’ information will not be used for targeted advertising purposes. The fee covers all linked accounts for a user, with an additional charge planned for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center starting March 1, 2024.

In line with the introduction of the ad-free subscription, Meta will also temporarily halt showing ads to users under 18 years old in regions where the subscription option is available, commencing on November 6, 2023.

By offering an ad-free subscription option, Meta aims to comply with regulatory requirements while providing users with a choice. The company cites a ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union, stating that online platforms can offer an equivalent alternative for a fee to users who wish to avoid data processing operations.

If you found this article interesting, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn to discover more exclusive content we share.