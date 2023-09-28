New AI Updates for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger: What You Need to Know

Meta, the parent company of popular apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger, has recently introduced new AI updates that will surely make the internet more interesting. From customized stickers to image generation, here’s what you should know about these exciting features.

One of the highlights of the update is the ability to create customized stickers for your chats and stories. Using the prompt “/imagine”, you can generate unique images just like with the popular AI models Midjourney and OpenAI’s DALL-E. This feature is made possible through the use of Llama 2, Meta’s custom-made large language model, and their image generation model called Emu. With this AI tool, you can create multiple high-quality stickers in seconds. This update will roll out to select English users next month.

Meta has also introduced two new features for Instagram – Restyle and Backdrop. Restyle allows you to apply different visual styles to your images typing prompts such as “watercolor” or “collage from magazines and newspapers, torn edges”. The AI tool, powered Emu, will generate the desired visual style for your image. On the other hand, the Backdrop feature enables you to change the background of your image. Simply type in descriptions like “place me in front of a waterfall” or “surrounded flowers” and the AI tool will create an image with the primary subject in the foreground and the background you described.

Additionally, Meta has launched a new Meta AI assistant across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. This AI assistant will be available for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3. Powered Llama 2 and Meta’s latest large language model (LLM) research, this feature aims to enhance user experience and provide more personalized interactions.

Furthermore, Meta has introduced 28 new AI characters across its apps, bringing a new lineup of virtual characters. These include famous personalities like Dwyane Wade, Snoop Dogg, and MrBeast, each taking on unique roles within the AI character lineup.

With these new AI updates, Meta aims to provide users with more creative and interactive experiences across their platforms. Stay tuned for more exciting news and updates from TechNave!

