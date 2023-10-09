Meta Introduces Generative AI Advertising Tools

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced the launch of new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools aimed at simplifying ad creation. The tools, which are set to be fully released 2024, are part of Meta’s Ads Manager and consist of three main components.

Background Generation allows advertising partners to create customized backgrounds for product images, enabling them to tailor their ads to different target audiences. Meanwhile, Image Expansion adjusts the aspect ratio of an image to fit into various ad formats, such as Reels or the Feed. Additionally, Text Variations leverages AI to generate multiple iterations of ad copy from a single original piece.

These features have been available to advertisers in Meta’s AI Sandbox since early 2023. According to a survey of early testers, the tools have significantly reduced the time spent on creating multiple variations of ads, saving an estimated five hours per week. Moreover, the tools help alleviate creative fatigue while allowing rapid iteration of copy and design.

Keith Soljacich, EVP and Head of Innovation at Publicis Media Content Innovation, one of Meta’s early partners, commented on the potential of these AI tools: “Ad creative development that is faster, smarter, and integrated into the larger Meta ad platform will be a game changer.”

Meta plans to introduce future AI tools that will enable tailored advertisements based on specific themes. Additionally, these tools will facilitate the creation of customized copy for business messaging in Messenger and WhatsApp. The latter is currently undergoing Alpha testing, with plans for further scaling in 2024.

Meta has emphasized its commitment to collaborating with businesses to develop tools and experiences that provide value both to businesses and individuals. With millions of businesses advertising on its platform, Meta aims to continue innovating and enhancing its advertising capabilities.

Source: Meta (No URL provided)