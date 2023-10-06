Meta Rolls out Generative AI Capabilities in Ads Manager

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has announced that it is introducing generative AI capabilities in its Ads Manager platform. These features are designed to help advertisers streamline their creative processes and improve ad effectiveness. The new capabilities include background generation, image expansion, and text variations.

Background generation allows advertisers to create multiple ad backgrounds, giving them the option to choose the most relevant creative for their target audience. Image expansion automates the adjustment of image assets to aspect ratios suitable for specific channels like Feed or Reels. Text variations generate multiple text options based on the advertiser’s original copy, helping them better reach their selected audiences.

Meta has been testing these features in an AI Sandbox, making them available to a small and varied group of advertisers. Feedback from advertisers has been positive, with some reporting that the new capabilities have saved them five or more hours per week.

In addition to the generative AI capabilities in Ads Manager, Meta also revealed that it will soon be launching AI-powered conversational response generation for businesses on Messenger and WhatsApp.

The introduction of generative AI into Meta’s ad workflow is expected to particularly benefit smaller businesses that rely on Meta’s advertising channels. These businesses often have limited resources and may struggle with tasks like reformatting videos to fit different aspect ratios. By automating these processes, Meta aims to make ad creation and deployment more accessible and efficient for all advertisers.

It is worth noting that while generative AI presents opportunities for agencies, such as providing guidance and expertise around these new capabilities, Meta’s approach to generative AI differs from its main competitors, such as Amazon and Google. Meta’s strategy seems to be aimed at commoditizing as much of the generative AI value chain as possible, ensuring that revenue remains within its own media channels.

Overall, the introduction of generative AI capabilities in Ads Manager is a significant move for Meta. These new features have the potential to speed up creative workflows and make advertising on Meta channels more seamless, particularly for smaller teams and businesses.

