Meta Introduces AI Assistant and Celebrity Characters for Messaging Platforms

Meta has recently unveiled its new AI assistant, which will be available across its messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. This consumer-friendly chatbot aims to assist users with various tasks such as trip planning, answering questions, and generating images from text prompts. The assistant will also incorporate real-time results from Microsoft’s Bing search engine, providing up-to-date information.

During demos, Meta’s AI assistant showcased the ability to quickly generate high-resolution images from short text descriptions. The feature, accessible through the “/imagine” prompt, will be free for users. While the company did not disclose the full details of the assistant’s training, it mentioned that it is a custom model partially based on LLaMA 2, Meta’s language model released earlier this year.

In addition to the general-purpose assistant, Meta is introducing 28 AI-powered characters for its messaging platforms. Many of these characters will be portrayed celebrities, such as Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, and Snoop Dogg. These character animations are generated generatively and serve as representative avatars for the text-based AI bot personalities. While the celebrity AIs entered limited beta testing recently, there have been no reports yet on their functionality.

To ensure responsible use of these AI characters, Meta conducted extensive red teaming exercises, dedicating 6,000 hours to identify and address potential problematic behaviors. The company generated thousands of internal conversations to refine the AI assistant’s behavior and responses.

While the new assistant has not been trained on public user data from Instagram or Facebook, Meta plans to explore “social integrations” to enhance its chatbot’s usefulness. The company’s extensive user base across its messaging platforms positions it as a strong competitor in the generative AI chatbot landscape, potentially reaching more consumers for their first chatbot experience and increasing user engagement on Meta’s apps.

