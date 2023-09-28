Meta Launches Conversational AI Assistant Meta AI for its Apps

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has announced the launch of its new conversational AI assistant called Meta AI. This AI chatbot is designed to enable users to search and obtain information across Meta’s apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. With this move, Meta joins the race among other tech giants like OpenAI and Google in the field of artificial intelligence.

Utilizing one of the company’s large language models and partnerships with Microsoft Bing, Meta AI aims to provide a more personalized and interactive experience for users. In addition to its data provision capabilities, the AI assistant is also intended to entertain users and transform how they interact with Meta’s products. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that this development is expected to revolutionize the way people use their products.

Furthermore, Meta is introducing new AI image creation tools for Instagram, allowing users to enhance their photos with various styles and backgrounds. The integration of Meta AI is planned not only with Meta’s latest smart glasses but also with its recently launched virtual reality headsets.

The launch of Meta AI comes just days after OpenAI’s introduction of its ChatGPT chatbot’s voice feature. OpenAI is also expanding ChatGPT’s capabilities enabling it to search the internet independently. Meanwhile, Amazon has signed a deal to invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic, the AI start-up behind the Claude chatbot.

With the introduction of Meta AI, Meta aims to go beyond a flagship chatbot and create a more personality-driven social assistant. Although the AI chatbot market is already saturated with various options, Meta believes that its conversational AI assistant will offer a unique and engaging experience for users.

