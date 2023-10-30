Canadian Businesses Embrace Social Media Verification for Authenticity

Canadian businesses are now embracing a new way to establish their authenticity on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Meta Platforms Inc., the owner of these platforms, recently announced the launch of a paid verification program for businesses in Canada. For a monthly subscription fee of $36.99, businesses can obtain a verification badge that confirms their authenticity and gain access to proactive monitoring for potential impersonation.

In addition to the verification badge, subscribing companies will enjoy other benefits. They will have access to dedicated support for troubleshooting account issues and will be featured prominently in search results and as a recommended verified business to follow in user feeds. These perks aim to enhance the visibility and credibility of verified businesses.

To be eligible for the paid verification program, businesses need to meet a minimum tenure requirement set Meta. While the exact threshold has not been disclosed, this measure is in place to protect against fraudulent accounts and mitigate the risks associated with bad actors.

This move from Meta follows a growing trend among social media platforms to improve account verification. LinkedIn, for example, recently introduced a verification offering for Canadian members who provide government identification to a third-party partner. Similarly, Meta implemented Meta Verified, a pay-for-verification program for up-and-coming creators, earlier this year.

The motivation behind these initiatives is to combat impersonation, a prevalent issue in the online world. According to a 2021 survey conducted the Centre for International Governance Innovation, 62% of respondents reported experiencing online impersonation. This highlights the importance of establishing trust and authenticity on social media platforms.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, businesses are recognizing the significance of verification programs to protect their brand reputation and build credibility among their target audience. Meta’s paid verification program provides a valuable opportunity for Canadian businesses to enhance their online presence and establish themselves as legitimate entities in the digital realm.

