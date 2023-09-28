Meta Announces Integration of AI with AR and VR, Unveils New Products

Meta Platforms, led Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, has revealed its plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The company has also introduced a range of new products, including the Meta X Ray-Ban smart glasses, an updated Meta Quest, and AI assistants for WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

During the Meta Connect conference, held at the company’s Silicon Valley campus, Zuckerberg highlighted Meta’s commitment to providing affordable or free AI solutions that seamlessly integrate into people’s daily lives. He emphasized the convergence of the virtual and real worlds through Meta’s innovative products.

One of the notable announcements is the latest generation of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which will be available for shipment starting October 17. Priced at $299, these glasses feature a new Meta AI assistant and the ability to live stream what the wearer sees directly to Facebook and Instagram.

Zuckerberg also announced the upcoming release of the latest Quest mixed-reality headset, set to start shipping on October 10. The new Meta Quest will offer mixed-reality technology and is expected to be popular among consumers.

Meta AI, a chatbot developed the company, will be integrated into the smart glasses as an assistant. The chatbot can generate text responses and photo-realistic images. Meta developed Meta AI using its custom model based on the Llama 2 large language model, made available for commercial use in July. The assistant will undergo continuous improvements, including object and location identification and language translation capabilities.

Furthermore, Meta announced its plans to create a platform for developers and individuals to create their own custom AI bots. These bots will have profiles on Facebook and Instagram and eventually appear as avatars in the metaverse. To showcase the tool’s capabilities, Meta created a set of 28 chatbots with personalities based on celebrities.

Zuckerberg’s announcements seem to be focused on enhancing existing applications and devices rather than creating new advertising opportunities or revenue streams. Meta aims to develop a platform for other developers to use AI, highlighting its long-term vision.

Investors have shown interest in Meta’s shift towards AI, given the company’s significant spending in the metaverse and subsequent staff layoffs. Meta hopes that the integration of AI with AR and VR will pacify investors and demonstrate the potential applications of its latest hardware devices.

