Meta Unveils AI-Powered Celebrity Chatbots on Instagram and Facebook

Tech company Meta has revealed its latest venture at the Meta Connect 2023 conference: partnerships with celebrities and influencers to transform them into AI-powered chatbots. These chatbots will have profiles on Instagram and Facebook, allowing users to interact with them. Celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Charli D’Amelio, Kendall Jenner, and Tom Brady have already signed on to become chatbots.

The goal of Meta’s AI chatbots is to create personalities with unique opinions and interests, going beyond simply answering queries. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that these chatbots are intended for entertainment and helping users connect with others.

Currently, the chatbots respond in text, but voice capabilities are expected to be introduced next year. The chatbots are powered Meta AI, an advanced conversational assistant that is available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Meta AI can provide real-time information through its partnership with Microsoft’s Bing search engine and generate photorealistic images based on text prompts.

However, the chatbots’ knowledge base is limited to information from before 2023, meaning some responses may be outdated. The chatbots are powered Meta’s large language model (LLM) database, called Llama 2.

Among the celebrity chatbots announced Meta are Charli D’Amelio as Coco, Chris Paul as Perry, Dwyane Wade as Victor, Kendall Jenner as Billie, and Snoop Dogg as Dungeon Master. Meta plans to add new characters, played Bear Grylls, Chloe Kim, and Josh Richards, in the future.

The celebrity chatbots will initially launch in beta in the United States on Instagram and Facebook.

