Meta Platforms Launches AI-Driven Chatbots and Persona Assistants on Social Media

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, is introducing artificial intelligence-driven chatbots and persona assistants across its platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The company aims to enhance user engagement providing AI-powered virtual assistants that can answer queries, generate content, and offer entertainment. Meta has partnered with Microsoft’s Bing to enable its AI assistant to search for answers to user questions. Additionally, 28 chatbots, impersonating celebrities, will be available for users to interact with.

These chatbots will cover various interests, such as gaming, philosophy, and fashion. Some notable examples include a sous chef persona called Max, voiced Roy Choi, who can generate recipes based on user-provided ingredients, and a Dungeon Master persona played Snoop Dogg, who will narrate text-based adventures.

Meta plans to launch the AI assistant and persona chatbots in the United States in beta mode, with further rollouts and expansions scheduled over the coming weeks. The company also announced that developers would have the ability to create their own AI assistants for Meta’s messaging platforms. In line with the rise of generative AI technology, Meta plans to release a feature next year that allows users without coding experience to build their own bots.

To complement its AI innovations, Meta unveiled an updated version of its popular Quest 2 virtual reality headset. The new Quest 3 headset combines virtual and augmented reality, offering a mixed-reality experience. Meta aims to sell the Quest 3 for $499.99 starting from next month, positioning it as a more affordable alternative to Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, emphasized the company’s commitment to advancing the metaverse, where users interact in virtual environments. He envisions holographic representations of AI avatars, like Max, existing within the metaverse. However, Meta plans to carefully introduce these new features to address privacy and safety concerns.

Sources:

– Financial Times