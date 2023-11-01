Meta Launches Paid Plans for Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Meta has officially rolled out its paid plans for Facebook and Instagram in Europe, providing users in the European Economic Area (EEA), European Union (EU), and Switzerland with the option to pay €9.99 (approximately $10.53) per month for an ad-free experience on the platforms. This move allows users to enjoy their social media activities without having their information used for personalized advertisements. However, a free, ad-supported service will still be available.

For users in the EU who wish to opt out of targeted ads, here are the key details to know. Currently, the subscription service is available to users aged 18 and above. Meta is also investigating ways to serve ads to users under 18 without violating any EU regulations. The monthly cost of the plan is €9.99 for the web version, while the iOS and Android versions are priced at €12.99 due to additional app store fees. Users will be given the choice to continue with personalized services or to subscribe and eliminate ads. As long as they remain subscribed, their data will not be used for advertising purposes.

Additionally, Meta’s official statement reveals that starting in March 2024, an extra fee of €6.00 for the web version and €8.00 for iOS will be charged for linked accounts in a user’s Accounts Center.

Contrary to assumptions, Meta states that the introduction of the paid subscription is primarily to comply with evolving European regulations rather than a means to generate revenue. The company faced a €390 million fine from the Irish Data Protection Commission in January for violating EU data rules and allegedly pressuring users to accept targeted ads. Meta’s recent decision to implement a subscription service is seen as a response to address regulatory requirements in the region.

Meta emphasizes its belief in an ad-supported internet that offers personalized products and services to users of all economic backgrounds. The company also asserts that ads enable small businesses to reach potential customers, stimulate economic growth, and create new markets in Europe.

FAQ

1. Who can subscribe to Meta’s paid plans for Facebook and Instagram in Europe?

The subscription service is available to users in the European Economic Area (EEA), European Union (EU), and Switzerland.

2. How much does the subscription cost?

The monthly cost is €9.99 for the web version and €12.99 for the iOS and Android versions.

3. Will users still have the option for a free, ad-supported service?

Yes, a free, ad-supported service will still be available alongside the paid subscription service.

4. Will users’ data be used for advertising purposes while subscribed to the paid plan?

No, while users are subscribed, their data and information will not be utilized for advertising purposes the platform.

