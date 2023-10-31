Musk’s Announcement Sparks Subscription Plan Trend Among Tech Giants

Following Elon Musk’s recent announcement of an ad-free monthly subscription plan for X (Twitter), it appears that Zuckerberg’s Meta is now joining the trend, revealing its own ad-free experience for users willing to pay.

The timing of Meta’s announcement is noteworthy, as it comes shortly after the European Union fined the company €390 million (£340 million) for violating data rules related to advertisements. Meta’s subscription offering is specifically targeted at users over the age of 18 from the EU, EEA, and Switzerland, aiming to address concerns raised the European Union regarding ad targeting and data collection practices. Users will now have the choice to pay for an ad-free experience or continue using the platform for free while consenting to data collection practices.

The official statement on Meta’s corporate site emphasizes the company’s commitment to the ad-supported model that its platform is built upon. They believe in a free, ad-supported internet and will continue to provide free access to their personalized products and services, regardless of income. Ensuring the privacy and security of user information remains a top priority for Meta, aligning with both their internal policies and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Pricing for Meta’s subscription plan is set at €9.99 per month for desktop access and €12.99 for IOS or Android mobile devices. However, regional variations may apply depending on the purchase location.

Notably, Meta plans to include all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in the initial subscription plan. However, starting from March 1, 2024, the company intends to introduce an additional fee of €6 per linked account accessed on the web, and €8 on IOS and Android.

Interestingly, while Meta’s subscription plan directly addresses EU data concerns, Musk’s subscription plan for X seems more focused on monetizing the platform. X offers three tiers, Basic, Premium, and Premium+, providing features such as a 50% reduction in ads at the Premium tier and an ad-free experience for Premium+ subscribers. Unlike Meta, X’s plans are available to countries outside of Europe.

In conclusion, the recent announcements from Musk and Zuckerberg indicate a growing trend among tech giants to offer subscription plans as an alternative to ad-supported models. While Meta’s move serves as a response to EU data concerns, X’s plan is likely driven a desire to monetize the platform further.

FAQs

1. What is Meta’s ad-free subscription plan?

Meta’s ad-free subscription plan allows users to pay a monthly fee to remove ad targeting while using the platform. It addresses concerns raised the European Union regarding ad targeting and data collection practices.

2. How much does Meta’s subscription plan cost?

Meta’s subscription plan is priced at €9.99 per month for desktop access and €12.99 for IOS or Android mobile devices. However, regional variations in pricing may apply.

3. Will Meta charge extra for linked accounts?

Initially, Meta’s subscription plan covers all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts. However, starting from March 1, 2024, an additional fee of €6 per linked account accessed on the web, and €8 on IOS and Android, will be introduced.

4. What are the differences between Meta’s and X’s subscription plans?

Meta’s subscription plan primarily focuses on addressing EU data concerns and maintaining the privacy and security of user information. In contrast, X’s plan is geared towards monetizing the platform and is available to countries outside of Europe. X offers three tiers with varying levels of ad reduction and an ad-free experience for Premium+ subscribers.