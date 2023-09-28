Meta AI: Bringing Artificial Intelligence to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook

Meta has recently announced the launch of their own AI, Meta AI, which will be integrated into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. This AI chatbot, similar to ChatGPT, will not only be able to answer questions but also create images. Users will also have the option to choose between different personalized AI personalities based on celebrities like Snoop Dogg, The Rock, or Charli D’Amelio.

Meta AI will have a wide range of capabilities, including planning trips, providing healthy dinner ideas, answering historical or geographical questions, and more. It will also be capable of generating high-resolution images based on descriptions provided users, similar to DALL-E.

Meta AI will be available for free, similar to other recent AI advancements. It is unclear if there will be different plans or subscriptions offered in the future, similar to ChatGPT-4, to access exclusive features.

One unique feature of Meta AI is its ability to respond using different personalities based on celebrities. These personalities are not the actual celebrities themselves but rather inspired them. For example, Chris Paul, a professional basketball player, inspires the personality “Perry,” a professional golfer. Each personality will have its own unique characteristics and reactions.

According to Facebook’s newsroom, Meta AI will be integrated into WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and other platforms. The integration process will begin in the coming weeks, alongside the introduction of various types of AI. This move Meta is in response to the advancements in the AI field companies like Google, ChatGPT, and Microsoft, with whom Meta has partnered to enhance their Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

One advantage of Meta AI over other AI platforms is its ability to provide real-time information, thanks to its partnership with Microsoft Bing. This sets it apart from other AI systems that can only provide information up until a certain past date.

Overall, the integration of Meta AI into popular platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook will bring a new level of artificial intelligence to users, allowing for more personalized and interactive experiences.

