New Article: Meta Platform’s Approach to Underage Users: The Ethical Implications

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, has come under fire with a recently unsealed legal complaint revealing that the company purposely designed its social platforms to entice young users and failed to adequately address the issue of underage users. Although Meta had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram, the company only disabled a small fraction of those accounts.

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, the complaint filed the attorneys general of 33 states sheds light on Meta’s deliberate exploitation of youthful psychology. Internal company documents cited in the complaint revealed that Meta officials knowingly developed products to exploit impulsive behavior, susceptibility to peer pressure, and the underestimation of risks among young users.

While Meta acknowledged that children under the age of 13 were not allowed to use Facebook and Instagram according to company policy, it is evident that these platforms were still popular among younger users. Meta’s argument, focusing on the complexity of age verification and favoring the shifting of responsibility to app stores and parents, has received criticism for not adequately addressing the issue at hand.

The ethical implications of Meta’s approach to underage users are alarming. By knowingly designing their platforms to exploit the vulnerabilities of young users, Meta has prioritized engagement and profit over the well-being and safety of children. The complaint revealed that Meta often has a backlog of up to 2.5 million accounts of younger children awaiting action, highlighting their inadequate response to this issue.

It is crucial for Meta and other social media platforms to take responsibility for the impact they have on young users. While implementing age verification and parental controls are steps in the right direction, greater emphasis must be placed on proactive measures to prevent underage users from accessing these platforms in the first place. Additionally, it is essential for regulators to monitor and hold these platforms accountable for maintaining a safe online environment for all users.

FAQ:

Q: Did Meta intentionally design its platforms to target young users?

A: Yes, according to a recently filed legal complaint, Meta’s internal documents revealed that the company purposely designed its platforms to exploit the vulnerabilities of young users.

Q: How many complaints did Meta receive about underage users on Instagram?

A: The complaint stated that Meta received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram.

Q: What actions did Meta take in response to underage users?

A: Despite receiving numerous complaints, Meta only disabled a small fraction of the accounts associated with underage users. The company also acknowledged having a backlog of up to 2.5 million accounts awaiting action.

Q: What is Meta’s proposed solution for addressing underage usage?

A: Meta favors shifting the responsibility of policing underage usage to app stores and parents and is supportive of federal legislation requiring parental approval for app downloads youths under 16.