New Study Reveals Meta’s Troubling Approach to Youth Engagement

A recently unsealed legal document has shed light on concerning practices at Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. The document, which was part of a lawsuit filed the attorneys general of 33 US states, highlights Meta’s alleged exploitation of youthful psychology and its failure to prevent underage users from accessing its services.

According to the complaint, Meta officials acknowledged in internal company documents that their products were specifically designed to take advantage of vulnerabilities in young people, such as impulsive behavior, susceptibility to peer pressure, and a tendency to underestimate risks. This revelation raises significant ethical questions about the company’s responsibility towards its young users.

Furthermore, the complaint points out that both Facebook and Instagram are popular among children under the age of 13, despite company policies explicitly forbidding their usage. This discrepancy raises concerns about Meta’s ability to enforce age restrictions effectively.

Meta, in response to the complaint, stated that the allegations misrepresent the company’s efforts to ensure the safety of teenagers online. The company claims to have implemented over 30 tools to support teenagers and their parents. However, it does acknowledge the challenges associated with age verification and suggests that the responsibility should lie with app stores and parents.

Interestingly, one email from a Facebook safety executive, mentioned in the complaint, hinted at the potential negative impact on the company’s business if it were to crack down on underage users. This suggests that Meta’s profit-oriented approach may at times overshadow its commitment to user safety.

The complaint also highlighted Meta’s significant backlog of up to 2.5 million accounts of underage users awaiting action. This backlog raises questions about the company’s diligence in identifying and removing underage accounts from its platforms.

Overall, this legal document uncovers troubling information about Meta’s approach to youth engagement. It emphasizes the need for stricter regulations, age verification measures, and closer scrutiny of social media companies’ practices to protect vulnerable users.

Sources: The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times