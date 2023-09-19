Meta Discontinues Several Games for Oculus Rift and Quest VR Headsets

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Oculus, has announced that it is discontinuing several first-party exclusives for the Oculus Rift and Quest VR headsets. This includes games such as Dead and Buried, Dead and Buried II, and Bogo. The decision to shut down these games comes after Meta had already discontinued another popular Oculus game, Echo VR, earlier this year.

Meta sent out notices to the owners of these games via email, as per their policy of informing game owners 180 days in advance before shutting down games. In addition, the games have been removed from the Oculus store and are no longer available for purchase. The discontinuation of these games will take effect on March 15, 2024.

While the reasons for discontinuing these games are unclear, it is not uncommon for companies in the gaming industry to phase out older games in order to focus on new projects and technologies. As VR technology continues to evolve, it is possible that Meta is reallocating resources towards the development of new games and experiences for the Oculus platform.

This news may disappoint fans of the discontinued games who will no longer be able to access or purchase them. However, it is worth noting that the Oculus platform still offers a wide range of games and experiences for users to enjoy.

