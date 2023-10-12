Virtual Reality Yoga App Killed Meta Platforms Inc. Prior to Launch, Lawsuit Alleges

Andre Elijah, a developer, claims that Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) canceled his virtual reality (VR) yoga app, AEI Fitness, just days before its scheduled unveiling at Meta Connect, the largest VR conference in the world. Elijah alleges that Meta discovered he had been in talks with Apple Inc. and Pico, a VR platform owned ByteDance, for potential app launches on their respective platforms. According to Elijah, Meta’s decision to kill the app has cost him potential revenue of tens of millions of dollars.

The lawsuit filed Elijah offers a rare glimpse into the challenges faced developers hoping to align themselves with Meta’s push into the metaverse. While the VR fitness app market was valued at $16.4 billion last year and is projected to exceed $109 billion in the next seven years, the lack of apps and content has hindered increased adoption of VR headsets. This has put pressure on Meta to expand its app offerings.

Elijah’s complaint accuses Meta of conspiring to control the VR headset and app distribution market eliminating his app. Meta allegedly banned Elijah from the conference and added him to a blacklist of developers it will not engage with. The lawsuit claims that Meta’s actions will result in reduced innovation, quality, and choice, potentially leading to higher prices for VR fitness apps.

While Meta has not responded to the allegations, Elijah states that he had already received $1.5 million from the company and is seeking an additional $3.2 million. He is also pursuing compensation for lost revenue and damages amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

This lawsuit comes at a time when Apple is planning to release its competing VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, which may pose significant competition to Meta’s VR dominance. Meta has faced previous accusations of attempting to monopolize the VR fitness app market, as seen with the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block Meta’s acquisition of Within Unlimited Inc., the maker of the Supernatural app. However, the agency’s request was rejected a federal judge earlier this year.