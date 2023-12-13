Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Introduce Multimodal AI Features in Early Access Program

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, known for their sleek design and innovative technology, are taking a leap forward with the introduction of a new early access program. This program allows users to test out the latest multimodal AI features, bringing a whole new level of functionality to these smart glasses.

The highlight of this update is the ability to prompt the Meta AI saying, “Hey Meta, take a look at this,” followed a specific query. For instance, users can ask the glasses to analyze a plate of food and provide information on the ingredients used. The glasses capture an image of the object of interest and utilize generative AI to break down the various subjects and elements, offering a contextual answer.

Beyond the typical questions about buildings or weather, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated in an Instagram reel how the glasses can suggest outfit combinations. Holding up a rainbow-striped button-down shirt, Zuckerberg asks the glasses to recommend pants to wear with it. The AI not only identifies the shirt but also suggests pairing it with dark-washed jeans or solid-colored trousers.

Meta’s early access program aims to gather user feedback and refine the upcoming AI features before their official release. To participate, users need to update their Meta View app to the latest version, navigate to the “Early Access” section, and join the program.

Although the program will initially be available to a limited number of users, the expanded functionality is expected to enhance the usability of Meta’s smart glasses even further. These glasses have already proven to be one of the most useful tech gadgets of 2023, and with the introduction of multimodal AI features, they are set to become even more indispensable in our daily lives.

While the update is not currently visible on Android and iOS apps, it is anticipated that users will eagerly download it once it becomes available. With Meta’s continuous innovation and commitment to refining its products, the future of smart glasses looks increasingly promising.