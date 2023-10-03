Meta and TikTok Explore Subscription-Based Revenue Streams

Meta and TikTok are both eyeing the potential of subscription-based services to diversify their revenue streams. With billions of users and significant advertising revenue, these social media giants recognize the need for more predictable income and control over their businesses.

In an effort to comply with European regulations and reduce its dependence on digital ads, Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is considering launching a subscription-based service in Europe. For approximately $10 per month, users would have access to an ad-free version of the apps. This move not only addresses regulatory concerns but also opens the door for experimentation with subscription-supported revenue models.

TikTok is also exploring a similar path testing a $4.99 monthly subscription option in the U.S. that removes ads from the platform. Like Meta, TikTok recognizes the benefits of subscriptions in providing a stable revenue source and reducing reliance on the unpredictable ad business.

While subscriptions offer potential advantages, convincing users to pay for services they have become accustomed to receiving for free poses a challenge. Social media companies like Snap and Discord have already ventured into the subscription space, attracting millions of users to their paid programs. However, the number of paying customers remains a fraction of their overall user bases.

Discord, a social media and chat app, has found relative success with nearly 200 million paying users, serving as its sole revenue source. However, Snap’s subscription program, Snapchat+, although attracting 3 million users, still heavily relies on its ad revenue.

These examples demonstrate the difficulty of maintaining a thriving subscription-based business, even on a smaller scale. Meta and TikTok face the significant challenge of enticing their large user bases to embrace paid subscriptions. While the pursuit of subscriptions holds promise, putting such models into practice will require the development of innovative features to attract sign-ups and generate sustainable revenue streams.

