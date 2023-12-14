Meta Introduces New Tools to Combat Spam on Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is taking steps to strengthen the social media platform’s automatic spam detection system. In an effort to help users manage spammy followers and requests, Meta has rolled out a set of new moderation systems. These systems will filter out spam-filled content and place it in a separate inbox, making it easier for users to review and decide whether to accept or reject the account.

If an account is suspected of being spammy or operated a bot, any following requests sent that account will be automatically filtered into an individual inbox. Users can then review these requests and make an informed decision about adding the account to their list of followers. If the request goes unaddressed, it will be automatically deleted after 30 days.

To improve user experience, Meta’s new tools will scan and filter various elements, including story views, tags, comments, and follow requests. Users will also have the ability to delete spammy tags in bulk, streamlining the process of managing spam content.

Furthermore, if a profile is flagged as spam or operated a bot and releases a post, it will not appear on the accounts of content creators. This measure aims to protect users from unwanted and irrelevant content.

In addition to combatting spam, Meta is also notifying users when their posts do not meet the community guidelines. This allows users to ensure their content is aligned with Instagram’s policies.

While Meta has previously addressed spam issues on its platform, such as blocking content creators’ posts from appearing on the Explore page if they don’t meet Instagram’s criteria, there is still uncertainty regarding how Meta plans to tackle spammy followers in the Stories section.

Earlier this year, Meta released a tool that filters messages containing questionable keywords, displaying their commitment to enhancing user safety and combatting spam across the platform.

With these new tools and measures in place, Instagram users can expect a more secure and spam-free experience on the popular social media platform.