Meta Loses Battle with FTC over User Data

In a recent ruling, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been dealt a blow in its ongoing battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding the company’s handling of user data. The ruling could result in Facebook having to restrict the amount of money it generates from users under the age of 18, as well as undergo a review of its 2019 agreement with the FTC.

The 2019 agreement, which came with a $5 billion fine, required Facebook to revamp its privacy systems and address concerns surrounding the use of data collected from young users and the implementation of facial recognition technology. However, the FTC sought to reevaluate the deal to ensure that Facebook was abiding the terms and not exploiting the information of underage users.

The federal judge’s ruling reinforces the FTC’s authority in reviewing past agreements, emphasizing that the Commission, not the federal courts, has the power to determine whether a review is necessary. As a result, Meta and Facebook may be compelled to undergo the FTC’s scrutiny.

While Meta has the option to appeal the decision, the ruling does not examine the merits of the FTC’s allegations against the company. A spokesperson from Meta stated that the decision does not address the substance of the allegations, emphasizing that the company has invested extensively in privacy measures and remains committed to protecting users’ privacy. Meta intends to explore its legal options and vigorously challenge what it believes is the FTC’s unlawful attempt to unilaterally rewrite their agreement.

FAQ

What does the ruling mean for Facebook and Meta?

The ruling means that Facebook and Meta may have to limit the amount of money they earn from users under the age of 18 and undergo a review of their 2019 agreement with the FTC.

What was the purpose of the 2019 agreement between Facebook and the FTC?

The agreement aimed to address concerns regarding Facebook’s privacy practices, including the use of data collected from young users and the implementation of facial recognition technology.

Can Meta appeal the ruling?

Yes, Meta has the option to appeal the ruling and explore its legal options.

How does Meta plan to protect users’ privacy?

Meta claims to have invested heavily in a comprehensive privacy program embedded into their products since 2019 and remains committed to safeguarding people’s privacy.