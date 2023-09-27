Meta Partners with Celebrities to Create Virtual Assistants

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is collaborating with celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and Kendall Jenner to develop virtual assistants for its messaging apps. This move is part of Meta’s broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its products and compete with other companies like Google and Microsoft in terms of AI capabilities.

At the Connect developers conference, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled various AI products, including an AI-enabled version of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. Zuckerberg emphasized that these virtual celebrity avatars would not only provide answers to user queries but also offer entertainment. These avatars will be made available to users of Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger in the coming days.

Zuckerberg outlined AI as one of the three pillars of Meta’s plan to build a digital world, referred to as the “metaverse,” alongside mixed reality and smart glasses. He emphasized Meta’s commitment to making AI technology accessible to the masses, considering Meta’s vast user base of over 3 billion daily users across its products.

During the conference, Zuckerberg showcased Meta’s new image generation tool, EMU, which works similarly to OpenAI’s DALL-E. He also introduced Meta AI, the company’s new AI-based chatbot offerings. Additionally, Zuckerberg unveiled the upcoming release of Quest 3, Meta’s updated mixed reality headset, priced at $500 starting from October 10.

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, priced at $299 in the U.S., will support live video streaming and connect with Meta AI. Wearers can use voice commands, such as asking cooking-related questions, and receive responses through the glasses’ built-in speakers.

Meta AI is powered Llama 2, Meta’s large language model, which competes with AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4. It was noted that Meta AI also integrates with Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Zuckerberg demonstrated the virtual Snoop Dogg avatar in a role-playing game during the conference. Meta has created more than a dozen life-like avatars based on celebrities such as Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, and MrBeast. Users can interact with these virtual assistants in Meta’s messaging apps typing in questions, with the avatars responding via text messages accompanied facial expressions. Audio responses will be introduced in the near future.

Furthermore, Meta plans to offer new tools for businesses to create their own animated AI assistants.

